Six Isle of Man residents were among 76 men and 76 women from around the UK awarded Royal Maundy gifts by King Charles III earlier this month.
The gifts, which take the form of specially minted coins, were given in recognition of their outstanding Christian service to local communities.
Receiving them from the island were Phyllis Christian, Helen Parry, Christine McGrath, Steve Hamer, Quentin Aulton and Mike Berry.
Recipients are selected from Church of England dioceses across the country, and Anglican and Ecumenical partners across the UK.
The service took place at Durham Cathedral on Maundy Thursday, which is the Christian holy day falling on the Thursday before Easter.
It commemorates the Maundy and Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles.