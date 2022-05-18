Six performances to have interpreter

The VillaGaiety has received funding for a British Sign Language interpreter at several performances this year.

Funding has been provided by the Arts Council.

A VillaGaiety spokesman said: ‘As part of VillaGaiety’s commitment to making our events and performances more accessible for everyone we have been working to increase the number of British Sign Language (BSL) Performances available at the Gaiety Theatre.

‘Thanks to agreed grant funding from the Isle of Man Arts Council, VillaGaiety are pleased to be able to offer a BSL interpreter for up to six performances at the Gaiety Theatre between now and March 2023.

‘We’re delighted to announce that the first of these BSL performances has been confirmed and will be taking place as part of Taylorian Productions upcoming summer show: 42nd Street.

‘The BSL interpreted performance will take place on August 18 at 7.30pm.’