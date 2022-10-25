()
Music hits from the 1960s will create the mood as spectators converge on Mooragh Park for Ramsey’s fireworks show on Saturday, November 5.
Large crowds are expected and there will be a traffic management plan in place to ease parking and avoid congestion.
Disabled parking bays will be available near the Skatepark at the north end of the Mooragh estate.
The musical entertainment and light show will be followed by the firework display at 7.30pm.
