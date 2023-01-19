The weather forecast from the Met Office:
A few showers this morning which will fall as sleet or snow over the hills before dying out this afternoon, fresh to strong northwest winds and after a chilly start to the day temperatures will rise to around 7C.
A frost tonight as winds falls light in many areas and then a dry and bright day tomorrow with light winds and temperatures up to 8C.
Sunrise: 8:26am
Sunset: 4:34pm
Outlook
Turning milder over the weekend as the wind freshens from the south with a little rain at times later on Saturday and Sunday.