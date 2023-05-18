The annual TT Legacy Lap - formerly known as the Simon Andrews Legacy Lap - will this year take place at a slightly later time than originally planned tomorrow morning.
Due to be held prior to the six-lap RST Superbike Race, the lap sees a convoy of motorbikes stretch for miles around the TT Course and is one of the most popular events for visitors to the TT.
This year’s lap will head away from the pit lane at 10am, instead of the originally planned 9.30am, under the instruction of clerk of the course Gary Thompson, shortly after a one minute ‘Sound of Thunder’.
A road closure order will be in place to close the left hand carriage of Glencrutchery Road from the pit lane entrance (north side) going back to Victoria Road to assist with the formation of bikes prior to the lap setting off.
The planned schedule is:
9am - Motorcycles form up in pit pane
9.59am - CofC announces a one-minute ‘Sound of Thunder’
10am - The TT Legacy Lap commences with police escort at the front.