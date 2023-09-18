Small businesses will be able to learn about artificial intelligence at an event next week.
E-Skills IOM, a local provider of technical training and support, will host a two-hour workshop about using free Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.
The event will take place at Tyred and Cranky Bike Service, 34 Michael Street, Peel, on Monday, September 25, from 6pm to 8pm
Agenda: 6pm to 7pm
An in-depth introduction to Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT
7pm to 8pm: Solving YOUR problems – An interactive 'Ask an AI Anything' session
Who should attend?
Small business owners, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and anyone who wants to learn how to use free AI to enhance productivity and problem-solving in their business operations. No technical knowledge is required.
Why Attend?
1. Personalised Insights: This is a hands-on workshop designed to give practical advice tailored to the challenges facing small businesses.
2. Expert Guidance: The event will introduce ChatGPT, an AI technology that has transformed customer service, content creation, and data analysis.
3. Interactive Problem-Solving: The 'Ask an AI Anything' session will give a chance to have specific business problems addressed.
4. Local Relevance: The event is specially designed for Manx businesses and will address challenges and opportunities specific to the Isle of Man's business ecosystem.
Jason Roberts of E-Skills IOM said: 'This workshop is perfect for small business owners who want to understand how AI can solve real-world problems they face daily.
'It's an opportunity to gain practical insights into how free AI tools can transform the Island’s small businesses, especially in challenging times.'
How to Register:Seats are limited. To secure your spot, visit:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ai-small-biz-workshop-tickets-716717038957