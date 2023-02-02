Firefighters have underlined the importance of installing smoke alarms.
It comes after they were called to a house fire at Victoria Crescent, Douglas, yesterday afternoon.
The owner of the property was alerted by a smoke alarm to find a smoke-filled living room.
Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished a small fire in a storage cupboard. Investigations are continuing to determine the cause of the fire.
Firefighters were there for 60 minutes.
A fire service spokesman said: 'Smoke alarms save lives.
'Smoke alarms that are properly installed and maintained play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries giving you time to get out.'