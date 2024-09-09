The Snaefell Mountain Railway has been forced to close today and tomorrow due to storm damage last night.
Isle of Man Railways announced that repairs are needed after the overhead wires on a section of the track were damaged, making it unsafe to operate.
The popular railway, which takes passengers on scenic trips to the summit of Snaefell, will remain closed while crews work to restore the damaged section.
The closure is expected to last until Wednesday, 11th September, when normal service is planned to resume.
Isle of Man Railways has apologised for the inconvenience caused by the disruption