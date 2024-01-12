Monday 15 and Tuesday 16 January are the most likely days for snow to fall.
For Monday the forecast is currently generally dry and cloudy, with a risk of an odd shower, possibly turning wintry over the hills, with a risk of frost and ice on lower ground.
Tuesday is similar, cloudy with a spell of rain arriving during the morning, again possibly turning wintry over the hills.
Despite suggestions of snow on lower ground, the Met Office has said it’s unlikely next week.
This week a number of yellow weather warnings for frost and ice have been issued, with temperatures dropping significantly.