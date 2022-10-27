Some rain this morning, drier later
Thursday 27th October 2022 5:56 am
Isle of Man (x )
The weather forecast by Adrian Cowin at the Met Office:
Cloudy today with some hill fog and outbreaks of rain this morning, becoming drier this afternoon as the freshening southeast wind veers southerly. Temperatures reaching 16 Celsius.
Outlook
Turning wet and windy into early Friday, the rain heavy at times, but then becoming mostly dry from about mid morning with sunny spells developing.
Rain will soon arrive on Saturday morning, clearing in the afternoon as fresh southeast winds swing southerly again, still with above average temperatures.
Sunrise: 8:09am Today Sunset: 5:55pm Today
