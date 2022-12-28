A couple are devastated after their Christmas tree was stolen from a plantation.
In 2019, Jane and Rob Attree bought a small-rooted Christmas tree, and in January 2020, the couple decided to replant the tree and deemed Chibbanagh Plantation as a suitable location.
Originally from Brighton, the pair have lived in the Isle of Man for the past 20 years.
Jane said: ‘Over the last three years, we have been regularly going up there walking.
‘We thought it was an excellent idea to place a memorial plaque for both sets of our parents who, when they were alive, loved walking in the trees.’
A few months ago, the couple found the plaque had been kicked, scuffed and ‘the plaque was strewn at the base of the tree,’ according to Jane.
Earlier this month, in the build up to Christmas, the tree had been cut away and taken.
Jane said: ‘We are really upset about it. It is like taking a memorial bench from a public space, but in this case it was our tree.
‘Someone probably just decided they didn’t want to pay for a Christmas tree so stole ours, which is a horrible thing to do.’
She added: ‘There are even signs on the plantation saying that it is against the law to remove trees from the plantation, although I don’t know if the signs are still there.’
Under the Tree Preservation Act all trees are protected against felling (cutting down) or uprooting, and ‘intentional or reckless damage which destroys a tree, or is intended to destroy a tree is prohibited.’
The Attrees are urging the public to report it to the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture if anyone saw someone leaving Chibbanagh Plantation with a large Christmas tree earlier this month.