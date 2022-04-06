Sound therapy programme returns to island

Learning disability charity Manx Mencap will once again be organising a therapy programme from a visiting London-based centre this summer.

The Sound Therapy Centre specialises in a range of sensory difficulties, from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and speech and language difficulties.

If people wish to book a place on the two-week course, held from July 25 at Centre 21 in Douglas, they can contact Heather Benghiat on 020 8882 1060, or [email protected]

The Centre explained that it wanted to announce the outreach programme so far in advance so that any parents wishing to book children on the course could make arrangements around school summer holidays and leave from work.

It will be the charity’s 11th outreach program, having so far helped over 100 adults (who are also welcome) and children in the island since 2009.

The course will include charity funded places for therapies, in addition to self-funded places – so people are being asked to register their interest as soon as possible.

During the charity’s last visit, founder Pauline Allen, a qualified neurodevelopmentalist (someone in the field of pediatric neuropsychology) and dyslexia therapist, described how the centre doesn’t ‘diagnose’ as it doesn’t want to provide a label, but rather finds out what neurodevelopmental systems are ‘under stress’ as it affects people’s performance, development and self-esteem.

Formal assessments – visual, auditory and developmental tests –will be carried out in advance of the two weeks in July, which will be for the therapies.

These test all frequencies of sound and light etc, establish the individual’s thresholds.

A statement from the charity said: ‘Challenges brought about by Covid-19 have shown that with the right support, we can build resilience and get through the toughest of times.

‘Many of us are still dealing with the continuing social and emotional impact of the pandemic and the effect it’s had on our everyday function.

‘The key is to recognise when an individual is struggling and to provide the right therapeutic input to help’.

It continued: ‘We have seen first hand how the pandemic has impacted so many people and not just those with learning and sensory difficulties, but also many individuals who would not heretofore have realised they had any sensory issues.