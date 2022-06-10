Southern 100 cheque presentation

Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Southern 100 club secretary Brenda Rothewell presented a cheque of £5,000 to the Southern 100 Supporters’ Club, with the plans to improve the safety and facilities for racing on the Billown circuit. This brings the total the Supporters’ Club have received to more than £35,000.
We print cheque presentations for free in our newspapers.
Email a large Jpeg and details to [email protected]
Don’t forget to include your phone number so a reporter can get back to you quickly if he or she needs to.