Racing during the Southern 100 has been temporarily suspended after the red flag was raised.
The incident happened after riders set off on the newcomers sightings lap.
Eyewitnesses at the scene say that two emergency service vehicles - an ambulance and a paramedic car - have made their way onto the course.
No further information has been released relating to any incident but the red flag remains raised by marshals on the course at the time of writing.
The Southern 100 is a motorcycle road racing event held in the south of the island each year.
Racing takes place on the circuit called the Colas Billown Circuit near Castletown.
Monday marks the first night of the Southern 100 races.
The roads were closed for the event at just after 6pm while the newcomers sighting laps started at 6.18pm.
We’ll keep you updated on the situation on our live blog below