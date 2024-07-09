Southern 100 organisers have confirmed the name of the three riders involved in a serious incident at Ballakeighan on Monday evening.
The session was red flagged following a crash that involved three bikes just minutes in to the newcomers sighting laps.
It’s now been confirmed that Tralee competitor Anthony O’Carroll was transferred to Walton Hospital for Neurosciences via Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter at around 10pm on Monday evening.
Aiden Cleary from Draperstown in Northern Ireland suffered an ankle injury and has since been discharged.
Scariff rider Jacque Foley was involved in the crash but was uninjured.
Organisers added that more information will be published ‘as and when appropriate’. Following the incident being cleared, and when it looked set for practices to restart, the session was further disrupted after Manx Care informed organisers of ‘capacity issues’ at Noble’s Hospital.
At around 9pm Southern 100 organisers announced they had ‘no choice but to cancel the practice session’. This morning (Tuesday) Manx Care has issued a statement to Isle of Man Today clarifying the situation at the hospital. It said that following the red flag incident an ‘overall assessment was undertaken of workload within the Emergency Department and across the wider hospital’ and following this confirmed that it ‘wouldn’t be able to safely care for another trauma case alongside the other patients in ED requiring urgent care’.
In light of Monday’s disruption, Southern 100 organisers have revised Tuesday evening’s session on the Billow Circuit. You can view the new schedule HERE.