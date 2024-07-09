At around 9pm Southern 100 organisers announced they had ‘no choice but to cancel the practice session’. This morning (Tuesday) Manx Care has issued a statement to Isle of Man Today clarifying the situation at the hospital. It said that following the red flag incident an ‘overall assessment was undertaken of workload within the Emergency Department and across the wider hospital’ and following this confirmed that it ‘wouldn’t be able to safely care for another trauma case alongside the other patients in ED requiring urgent care’.