Organisers of the Southern 100 races have been forced to pull the plug on the opening night of action.
The iconic road-racing event was due to kick-off with a practice session at the Colas Billown Circuit near Castletown this evening (Monday).
However, an incident during the newcomers sighting laps at around 6.30pm forced marshals to raise the red flag and suspend racing.
It was later revealed that two riders were taken to Noble’s Hospital for treatment following the incident.
A third biker was also involved in the incident but escaped unhurt.
Racing was due to resume around 8pm however, organisers were initially forced to delay proceedings due to ‘capacity issues’ at the hospital.
Southern 100 organisers were later forced to scrap Monday night’s racing entirely.
In a statement issued around 9pm, a spokesperson for the Southern 100 said: ‘Due to the ongoing capacity issues at Nobles Hospital we have been left with no choice but to cancel the practice session this evening.
‘The roads open car will leave the Castletown Bypass shortly.’