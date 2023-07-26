The annual Southern District Agricultural Show returns to Orrisdale Farm this weekend.
The show, which is designed to celebrate island life and its agricultural sector, has a number of events planned over Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30.
The livestock judging starts at 10am on Saturday.
On Saturday there is a wide range of activities, such as the Revolution Gym tough woman competition at 10.30am, the milking machine demonstration at 1pm, the ‘just dance’ south dance display at 2pm and the tractor tug of war at 4.30pm.
The activities continue into Sunday, such as the charity fun dog show at 12pm, the Ellan Vannin Pipe Band at 12.30pm, the Rushen twirlers dance display at 1.45pm and the child sports and fun competitions at 3pm.
The weekend’s celebrations come to a conclusion for another year at 4.30pm on Sunday with the classic car display.
The show opens at 10am on both days, with the catering and tea tents open all day, while the beer tent is open from 12pm to 8pm. Live music from local musicians will also be played at the beer tent throughout the weekend.
The weather is forecasted to be a mixture of sunny intervals and occasional showers on both days, with highs of 19C on Saturday and 18C on Sunday.
This year sees the show reach its 109th year, with the first being hosted in 1914.
This is the third year that the show has been hosted at Orrisdale Farm in Ballasalla, with the show moving there in 2021 due to the visitor and exhibitor numbers outgrowing its previous site at Great Meadow in Castletown.
Show secretary Zoe Hampton says preparations have gone well, with various changes planned for this year’s event: ‘We have a whole new show ground layout, which will mean a lot less walking to get around the fields.
‘The show field started to get built this week, and there was plenty of planning beforehand to get it ready in time, including harrowing, rolling and topping to get it in top condition for this weekend.
‘We have plenty of new attractions, including a new demonstration area where there will be lots of farm machinery demonstrations going on throughout the weekend.
‘The type and breeds of livestock at the show is always changing. The show changes every year. We have to move with the times and changes are always being made.’