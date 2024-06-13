Castle Street, in Castletown, will close between 9am to 3.30pm on Monday, June 17.
Pedestrian access will remain unaffected, and access to Parliament Square and the car park in front of the Old Grammar School will be maintained.
During the closure, traffic will be diverted via Victoria Road or Farrants Way.
Meanwhile its namesake in Peel, Castle Street, is now shut until June 27 for asset maintenance and repairs.
It’s closed from Market Square, Saint Peter’s Lane and Crown Street for vehicles.
Elsewhere East Baldwin Road is closed from June 19 until June 28 for maintenance and repair work.
For enquiries regarding bus routes are affected by these works, contact Isle of Man Transport.