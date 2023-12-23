The Southern Swimming Pool at Castle Rushen High School will open again in the new year, operators have confirmed.
The pool has been shut since the middle of this month after an EGM by its board revealed urgent work was needed to be done to it to make it safe for public use.
An updated statement from the board said the work required isn't as extensive as first feared: 'Further investigations have indicated we can safely operate our pool with some minor works.
'Our team has been working tirelessly on essential repairs and upgrades, and we're optimistic about reopening our doors soon in to the new year, subject to the completion of these works.