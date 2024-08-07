Spar Isle of Man has announced a new fundraising initiative aimed at supporting Hospice Isle of Man.
For every Spar and locally made Barneys sandwich or wrap sold in their stores, the company will make a contribution to the hospice, an organisation which provides both palliative and end of life care to Manx residents.
The initiative parallels Spar UK’s current partnership with Marie Curie. Spar stores on the island are operated by Mannin Retail which runs 23 outlets across the Isle of Man.
As part of the fundraising initiative, Mannin Retail has pledged to match all money raised through the Spar sandwich scheme. Mannin Retail’s chain of stores and their managing director, Vic van den Heever, said: ‘This is a wonderful nationwide initiative by Spar in the UK.
‘However, as our own Spar stores are very much at the heart of our Manx community, we asked for the funds raised from our stores’ sales to be directed to Hospice Isle of Man.
‘Providing as they do, vital end-of-life care to Manx residents, Hospice Isle of Man provides equivalent care to Marie Curie and we wanted to ensure that funds raised locally will help to fund their incredible work here on the island.
‘We really appreciate Spar agreeing to support this locally and it’s great to think that every sandwich or wrap we sell will make a contribution.
‘We are delighted to announce that through our current initiatives over the last year we have already raised £5,000 for Hospice Isle of Man.
‘We’re planning further activities through the year and this sets the benchmark going forward!’ Peter Dodding, sales director at James Hall & Co. Ltd, Spar UK’s primary wholesaler and retailer for the North of England, recently visited the island to confirm their support of the initiative.
Peter said: ‘Spar is proud to be a part of its communities with convenience stores that are owned and run by locals, for locals.
‘We’re here for everyone and so we are delighted that we can direct funds raised by the initiative into the Manx community and to such a worthy recipient as Hospice Isle of Man.
‘As part of our fundraising for Marie Curie, all of our Spar sandwiches are branded with the charity’s logo, and while it isn’t cost effective for us to change packaging for the Isle of Man alone as it would reduce the fundraising we are trying to achieve, Spar IoM customers can be sure that when they buy one of these sandwiches they are supporting something close to their hearts in Hospice Isle of Man.’
Vanessa Smith, Head of Income Generation at Hospice Isle of Man, added: ‘81p of every £1 raised goes directly towards the compassionate patient care we provide and sustainable support such as this from Spar enables us to continue providing our care at no charge to our patients and their loved ones’.