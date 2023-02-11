Police are investigating a number of incidents of heating oil theft.
The oil has been taken from fuel tanks and bowsers over the past couple of weeks; predominantly in the Laxey area.
A police spokesman said: 'If you have a fuel tank on your property, ensure that you check it regularly and report any irregularities to your local police office.
'The risk of you becoming a victim yourself can be minimised relatively easily, and at fairly low cost.'
The force has published a list of tips:
1. Ensure that your tank is as secure as it can be. Consider applying a padlock/locking mechanism if possible to the tank itself, or ensuring that access to the tank is secured properly with securable gating/fencing etc.
2. Ensure that your tank is positioned in a well lit area/covered by outdoor lighting. Consider fitting movement-sensitive lighting or an outdoor spotlight.
3. Ensure that your tank is covered by CCTV. Consider fitting a home CCTV system which covers your tank and its immediate surroundings.
Anyone with information relating to the thefts are urged to get in touch with the officer in charge of the investigation, Constable Naomi Farager, at Ramsey police station.
Police Crime Reference/s:
97/1730/23
97/1731/23