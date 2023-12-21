The Isle of Man Post Office (IoMPO) will mark the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s (RNLI) 200th anniversary next year with a stamp issue.
The collection of 200 stamps, which looks to pay homage to two centuries of the RNLI, will be issued on January 4, 2024 - the anniversary of the birth of founder and former Douglas resident Sir William Hillary.
A spokesperson from the RNLI said: ‘Each stamp within this series encapsulates the spirit and legacy of the RNLI, showcasing iconic Manx lifeboat stations, their vessels and one stamp honouring Sir William himself.
‘This prestigious collection comprises six meticulously designed stamps, each dedicated to a specific Manx lifeboat station.’
The collection has been designed by the RNLI and Isle of Man Advertising, using images from photographers Graham Farr, Andrew Barton, Dave Kneale and Nicholas Leach.
The Post Office’s stamps and coins general manager Maxine Cannon said: ‘We couldn’t be prouder to issue this collection which marks a significant milestone in maritime history and pays homage to courageous individuals.’