Wednesday 27th July 2022 6:18 am
Douglas at 7.15am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast by Adrian Cowin at the Met Office:
Dry again today with variable amounts of cloud, spells of sunshine and light winds. Top temperature about 19 Celsius.
Outlook
Turning cloudy tonight and for much of tomorrow, possibly with one or two light showers in places, still with light breezes. Temperatures reaching about 19°C, again.
A fine day on Friday with spells of warm sunshine, light or moderate southerly breezes and temperatures reaching about 21°C inland. Then getting rain at night into early Saturday, with moderate to fresh winds from the southwest bringing drier & brighter spells by the afternoon.
Sunrise: 5:23am Today Sunset: 9:27pm Today
