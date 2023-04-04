It has gained the 1st4Sport accreditation following a rigorous authorisation and assessment process.
That opens up a number of Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA) qualifications that the UCM will be able to offer to students including several different coaching qualifications in the future.
UCM already provides a number of sport and coaching qualifications for students aged 16+ including a degree pathway and a gym instructor qualification which isn’t delivered anywhere else in the island.
John Lund, one of UCM’s sport lecturers, said: ‘We’re really pleased to have gained this accreditation, which is a big step in helping us become a hub for sporting qualifications and learning.
‘Going forward, we’re looking at becoming a recognised centre to enable us to certificate the qualifications ourselves.
‘Our island is an incredible place for sport and despite only being small, we punch above our weight when it comes to international sport, so it’s important that we have the correct courses and curriculum available to support the industry overall.’
To gain the accreditation, UCM’s sporting lecturers had to demonstrate they possessed the qualifications and industry experience required, as well as creating in-depth documents showing assessment plans.
UCM offers a range of qualifications in sport, including the extended diploma in sport (equivalent to three A Levels) and adult courses
For September 2023 UCM will also be offering two new degree programme for sport: BSc (Hons) Sport (sports leadership and development) and BSc (Hons) Sport (sports science for sport performance).