The National Sports Centre (NSC) in Douglas’ main swimming pool has reopened after being shut over the festive period due to a cracked pipe.
The leisure pool remained open throughout but the main pool closed on December 18 after the fault was discovered.
The NSC confirmed a damaged water circulation pipe needed to be repaired and then the water had been ‘safely recirculated and tested’.
However the jacuzzi in the spa suite, which also closed around the same time for scheduled maintenance, will not reopen until the end of January. The sauna and steam room have remained open.
A spokesperson from the NSC said: ‘The centre’s main swimming pool has reopened following the repair of a cracked pipe and completion of water testing.
‘However, the jacuzzi will remain out of action until the end of the month for essential maintenance.’