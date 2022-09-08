Square to re-open to traffic but future remains unclear
Market Square in Castletown will reopen to traffic on September 19.
The decision was made during Monday’s sitting of the commissioners where a survey, which asked residents’ opinions of the closure, was also discussed.
Market Square was closed as part of a trial run in April.
This involved the removal of parking spaces and laying down artificial turf, the inclusion of deckchairs and community events.
It was also discussed in the meeting about the possibility of closing the square annually in the summer.
Asked what the reaction from residents has been, commissioners chairman Jamie Horton said: ‘It think it’s been overwhelmingly positive, though for some of the traders, from their point of view, some things have worked and some haven’t.’
He continued: ‘I mean what we’ve actually done is brought a considerable amount of footfall into the town seven days a week, and I think it’s down to the traders to take advantage of that.
‘The table tennis tables and seating areas worked, it provided safety for families to play and relax.’
As for things that need tweaking, Mr Horton mentioned looking again at the disabled and general parking, and better signage.
Following another survey, the authority will then decide whether to close it again next summer, with potentially more events planned that won’t ‘burden the ratepayers’.
