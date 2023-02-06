The St John’s Produce Show raised £3,350.
Sue Staley (chairman), Geoff Bell (treasurer) Johnny Kneen (secretary) and committee members Sandra Cowell, Kirsty Kneen and Geoff Kneen were delighted to present Steven Downward from Isle Listen and Heather Christian from Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation in the Isle of Man each with a cheque for £1,675.
