St John’s Produce Show returns
Friday 2nd September 2022 8:52 am
The St John’s Produce Show is being held this year on Saturday, September 3, after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
The event will be held at the Methodist Hall in St John’s and it starts at 3pm and the auction of exhibits, begins at 7.30pm.
The funds raised from this year’s produce show will go towards Isle Listen, a mental health support charity, and the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation Isle of Man branch.
For a schedule of classes, call 436482.
