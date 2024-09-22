Bus Vannin has warned that almost 25 services could be cancelled today (Sunday) due to staff shortages and sickness.
Bus services across the island have been plagued by problems in the last couple of weeks.
Some 24 services could be hit today.
They include buses on routes 2, 2A, 3, 3A, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 12A.
Bus Vannin posted on its Facebook page: ‘The team continue to work hard to minimise the impact to service users.’
The operator says that that there are several vacancies while there are also a ‘number of long-term absentees’.
It says its timetable needs drivers to work overtime, particularly at weekends when it is not always possible to secure enough full-time or casual staff to run a full service.
The full list of potential cancellations:
0640 service 3 Douglas to Ramsey
07:00 service 12A Douglas to Onchan return
07:40 service 3A Ramsey to Douglas
07:50 service 12A Douglas to Port Erin
08:54 service 2 Port Erin to Douglas
10:00 service 2 Douglas Ballachrink return
10:07 service 5 Douglas to Peel
10:52 service 5 Peel to Douglas
11:37 service 6 Douglas to Peel
12::23 service 6 Peel to Douglas
12:30 service 6 Douglas to Peel
12:50 service 2 Douglas to Port Erin
13:23 service 6 Peel to Douglas
13:54 service 2 Port Erin to Douglas
14:10 service 3A Douglas to Ramsey
15:10 service 3A Ramsey to Douglas
18:29 service 12 Douglas to Onchan return
19:10 service 12 Douglas to Port Erin
19:29 service 12 Douglas to Onchan return
20:01 service 2A Port Erin to Douglas
20:29 service 12 Douglas to Onchan return
21:00 service 2A Douglas to Onchan return
21:10 service 12 Douglas to Port Erin
22:08 service 11A Port Erin to Douglas