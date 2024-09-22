Bus Vannin has warned that almost 25 services could be cancelled today (Sunday) due to staff shortages and sickness.

Bus services across the island have been plagued by problems in the last couple of weeks.

Some 24 services could be hit today.

They include buses on routes 2, 2A, 3, 3A, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 12A.

Bus Vannin posted on its Facebook page: ‘The team continue to work hard to minimise the impact to service users.’

The operator says that that there are several vacancies while there are also a ‘number of long-term absentees’.

It says its timetable needs drivers to work overtime, particularly at weekends when it is not always possible to secure enough full-time or casual staff to run a full service.

The full list of potential cancellations:

0640 service 3 Douglas to Ramsey

07:00 service 12A Douglas to Onchan return

07:40 service 3A Ramsey to Douglas

07:50 service 12A Douglas to Port Erin

08:54 service 2 Port Erin to Douglas

10:00 service 2 Douglas Ballachrink return

10:07 service 5 Douglas to Peel

10:52 service 5 Peel to Douglas

11:37 service 6 Douglas to Peel

12::23 service 6 Peel to Douglas

12:30 service 6 Douglas to Peel

12:50 service 2 Douglas to Port Erin

13:23 service 6 Peel to Douglas

13:54 service 2 Port Erin to Douglas

14:10 service 3A Douglas to Ramsey

15:10 service 3A Ramsey to Douglas

18:29 service 12 Douglas to Onchan return

19:10 service 12 Douglas to Port Erin

19:29 service 12 Douglas to Onchan return

20:01 service 2A Port Erin to Douglas

20:29 service 12 Douglas to Onchan return

21:00 service 2A Douglas to Onchan return

21:10 service 12 Douglas to Port Erin

22:08 service 11A Port Erin to Douglas