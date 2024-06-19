Multiple staff sickness in air traffic control delayed the opening of Ronaldsway’s airfield this morning (Wednesday) - leading to flight disruption.
Services were delayed and the morning’s London City flights were cancelled.
No fewer than five members of the team in air traffic control are off sick.
The airfield opened at 8am.
An Isle of Man Airport spokesperson posted on Facebook that the delayed opening was due to multiple illnesses in the ATC team.
They said: ‘Despite our best efforts to find coverage, we currently have five team members sick.
‘We sincerely apologise for any disruption caused this morning and want to thank our team members who reacted to this issue.’
Loganair’s 6.50am flight to London City was cancelled and its Liverpool service was delayed by two hours, while easyJet’s 8.10am departure to Liverpool was delayed by just over one hour.