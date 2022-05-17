Stamps mark 100 years of the BBC

The Post Office has issued 12 stamps marking 100 years of the BBC.

Designed in collaboration with BBC Studios, the set celebrates many of the BBC’s iconic programmes – from Doctor Who and Match of the Day to Blue Peter and Strictly Come Dancing.

Manxman Sir Frank Gill played a vital role in the formation of the BBC in 1922, convincing six organisations to form under one British Broadcasting Corporation entity.

The corporation is now the world’s longest running, continuous public service broadcaster, and the first to mark its centenary. It is funded by a £159 annual licence fee.

The individual stamp themes were selected by Robert Seatter, head of BBC History and Glazier Design following research into the programmes most popular with Manx residents.

Other designs include: The BBC News globe logo, an alpine parrot (from the natural history programming), Blackadder’s ruff, the bust of Queen Victoria from the Queen Vic pub in EastEnders, a musical symbol of the BBC Proms, one of eight Desert Islands Discs, The Bitesize logo, and former Sky at Night presenter Sir Patrick Moore.

The stamps feature the multi-coloured BBC 100 ident that has been created for the anniversary, as well as subtle graphic references and quotes related to the programmes on the stamps.

Mr Seatter said: ‘The BBC is delighted to be marking 100 years of the BBC with this special set of anniversary stamps for the Isle of Man.

‘Selecting just 12 moments was extremely hard, but we hope we have captured something for everyone – across radio, television and online, and connecting with the range of genres from news and factual programming to comedy, children’s, and entertainment.’

Maxine Cannon, stamps and coins general manager at the Post Office said: ‘The BBC has an indelible place in the hearts of the people of the Isle of Man.

‘One hundred years ago Manxman Sir Frank Gill played an integral role in its foundation and today we are well served by the BBC.

‘They maintain a permanent office that generates content for Isle of Man – BBC, Northwest Tonight, BBC Radio Merseyside, BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Radio Cumbria as well as a feed direct to the BBC when the occasion demands it.

‘Alongside these specific programmes is the rich range of programmes we have all grown up with and continue to enjoy, informing, educating and entertaining us for an extraordinary century.’

As part of the nationwide celebrations of the anniversary, the BBC will mark 100 years with sports, events and ‘landmark commissions’ for TV, radio, and online.