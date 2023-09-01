The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has apologised for late departure times in Douglas recently.
There have been a number of sailings affected, including the Manxman sailing this morning which departed at 9:57am instead of the initial time of 8:45am.
A spokesperson from the Steam Packet said: 'The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company is proud of its reliability and punctuality record.
'Due to the end of the Manx Grand Prix and residual effects of the weather disruptions in August, there has been a backlog of freight and passenger traffic that, in conjunction with vessel movements within Douglas Harbour, has had a negative impact on turnaround times. This has been compounded by the extreme spring tides.
'The company would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience and thank passengers for their understanding as we work through this busy period.’