Most of this year’s Isle of Man Steam Packet sailings to and from Dublin are being cancelled due to berth availability.
An infrastructure issue at Holyhead port in Anglesey has had a knock-on effect on the scheduling of the entire Irish Sea network.
The Steam Packet says it has explored ‘a range of operational contingency options’ to ensure the Dublin sailings can continue but the cancellations could not be avoided.
Scheduled Dublin sailings between July 23 and October 1 have all been cancelled. Dublin sailings scheduled up to and including July 19 remain unaffected and will operate as normal.
The Manannan is providing the early Dublin sailings but the Ben-My-Chree was due to take over the now cancelled sailings from July 23.
The Steam Packet’s managing director Brian Thomson explained more about the issues which led to the cancellations.
He said: ‘While these infrastructure challenges are outside the Company’s control, our responsibility is how we respond to them.
‘This has been an extremely difficult decision because we recognise the importance of the Dublin route not just for passengers, but for business and wider relationships between the Isle of Man and Ireland.
‘The company has worked closely with Dublin Port to explore potential solutions to the ongoing berth availability constraints, but has not identified an option that provides an operationally sustainable solution while maintaining the reliability of the wider network.
‘As a result, the company will continue to focus on providing resilient and dependable services across core routes, while maintaining connectivity for passengers and freight customers travelling to and from Ireland via the existing Larne service.’
Mr Thomson says the number of sailings affected is not large and the operator’s Larne service is being increased to provide a viable alternative.
He said: ‘The impact of the change is limited to a relatively small number of sailings and customers, with alternative travel options remaining available through the company’s Larne operations.
‘From July, the Larne route will also expand to three sailings per week year-round, further strengthening connectivity and capacity for passengers and freight.’
‘We have taken the decision to cancel the route while we continue working with port authorities and stakeholders to secure improved operating conditions and more suitable berth access.’
Mr Thomson is keen to stress the Steam Packet is not pulling out of Dublin and is looking to provide the service once more in 2027.
‘This is not a withdrawal from Dublin,’ Mr Thomson said. ‘We remain committed to the route and sailings via Dublin for Spring 2027 (inclusive of TT) are still available to book.’
The Steam Packet says customers already booked on affected sailings are being contacted directly and offered the option of transferring to alternative Isle of Man Steam Packet Company services free of charge or receive a full refund.
A spokesman for the Steam Packet added: ‘We remains committed to developing the Dublin route over the longer term and continues to monitor infrastructure developments and berth availability across the Irish Sea network ahead of planned future operations.’