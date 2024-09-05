Two sailings have been scrapped by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.
The cancellations affect tonight’s planned journey to Heysham Port in Lancashire as well as the scheduled return.
An easyJet flight from Gatwick to the island has also been cancelled due to forecasted bad weather.
The Manxman was due to set off from Douglas at around 7.45pm this evening, arriving at a planned 11.30pm.
The return sailing was due to set off from the UK at 2.15am on Friday and land in Douglas at 6am.
Both of those sailings have now been cancelled due to strong winds forecast in Heysham overnight.
The company says passengers can amend their bookings free of charge through their online account, or alternatively contact the reservations team on 01624 661 661 or 08722 992 992.
easyJet's planned 6.05pm Thursday flight from London Gatwick to the Isle of Man has also been scrapped.
That flight was due to land at 7.30pm.
The airline's planned outbound flight from Ronaldsway to Gatwick will also not go ahead.