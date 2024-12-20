Two Manxman sailings have been cancelled on Saturday night as the island is set to be hit by strong winds this weekend.
This comes after the Ronaldsway Meteorological Office today issued a yellow weather warning between the hours of 3am and 11pm on Sunday due to severe gale force winds.
As well as Saturday’s cancellation, the Steam Packet has also changed the time of departure for Sunday’s sailing to Belfast.
The Manxman sailing to Northern Ireland will now depart at 6pm instead of the originally planned time of 7am, while the return sailing from Belfast to Douglas will now take place at 1am in the early hours of Monday morning.
Up to this point, all other scheduled Steam Packet sailings remain unaffected.