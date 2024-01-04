Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson has claimed that the arrival of supplies to the island is 'not currently at risk' because of industrial action at the Steam Packet.
Sailings on the ferry firm's flagship vessel the Manxman have been halved to one a day for the next fortnight due to staff absence.
Because of Nautilus union members' ongoing industrial action, the Steam Packet state 'no fellow officers will swap shifts or cover the absence via paid overtime.'
In a newly released statement, Dr Allinson said: 'The Council of Ministers met this morning and discussed the impact and recent meetings regarding the disruption to services of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.
'Following this meeting there is confidence that supplies of food, fuel and essential medications to the island are not currently at risk, and that this is being closely monitored by the Isle of Man Governments Emergency Planning Strategic Group - with the Steam Packet, critical infrastructure partners and local retailers.
'We expect to receive regular updates from the Steam Packet during the ongoing industrial action, and following discussions yesterday are reassured that they will be examining all avenues available to them in order to deliver a full and resilient transport service for island residents and businesses.’