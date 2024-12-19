The Steam Packet says the Ben-my-Chree, currently on charter to Stena Line, can be recalled at any point if required.
The Ben has sailed to the rescue after Storm Darragh caused havoc to Irish ferry links.
Holyhead port was put out of action by the storm, resulting in all passengers and freight ferry services on the key route between Holyhead and Dublin being cancelled.
Ferry berths at the port at Ynys Mon (Anglesey) in north Wales will remain closed until January 15 at the earliest.
Stena Line has chartered the Steam Packet’s standby vessel to operate a temporary daily service between Dublin and Heysham.
The Steam Packet said the agreement to charter is compliant with the sea services agreement with the Manx government and includes the ability to recall the Ben-my-Chree to Steam Packet service if required at any point.
Under the sea services agreement, the Steam Packet must ensure that a back-up vessel is available for use during the Isle of Man TT, the Festival of Motorcycling (including the Manx Grand Prix) and the Christmas period.
But it also allows the back-up vessel to be chartered so long as it returns within 96 hours ‘in the event of a service need’.
The Steam Packet said the flagship Manxman will operate as usual on the scheduled Heysham, Belfast and Liverpool services during the busy Christmas period.
MV Arrow will operate the additional freight sailings in the schedule.
‘This provides strategic resilience in one of the busiest periods for Manx businesses, ensuring that lifeline services are delivered,’ a Steam Packet spokesperson said.
The Ben-my-Chree will operate with Stena Line on Dublin to Heysham services for a minimum of 14 days, with an option to extend further should this be required.
Ben-my-Chree will operate in freight-only mode using Steam Packet staff during the charter.