Four Steam Packet sailings have been cancelled this week due to spring tides.
The rescheduling will affect sailings from Tuesday evening until Sunday afternoon, and will see timings change as well as cancellations.
Friday evening’s 7:15pm sailing from Douglas to Heysham has now been cancelled, as well as the overnight return from Heysham to Douglas at 1:45am on Saturday morning.
This is the same for Saturday evening’s trip to Heysham at 7:15pm, which has also been cancelled alongside the overnight 1:45am return journey.
Every other scheduled sailing for the remainder of this week has also seen changes to its times, most noticeably Friday’s journey from Douglas to Heysham leaving at 11am instead of 8am, with the return journey back to Douglas leaving at 5:30pm instead of 1:45pm.
Saturday will also see significant changes, with the Manxman departing Douglas at 12pm rather than 8am and departing Heysham at 6:30pm instead of 1:45pm.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said: ‘The Company would like to apologise to all customers affected by these changes. IOMSPC always aim to give users maximum notification of alterations to travel arrangements to minimize disruption.
‘It had been hoped that conditions within Heysham Port would improve sufficiently to allow sailings to go ahead as planned. Unfortunately, this has not happened and, in order to stay within the Company’s rigorous safety criteria, it has been necessary to make the amendments and cancellations.
‘The Company deeply regrets having to make these alterations.
‘IOMSPC’s Reservations Team are in the process of notifying customers and will be available to help make any necessary changes to their bookings via phone or in person. Customers with online accounts can make changes themselves.
‘All amendments to bookings will be free of charge.’