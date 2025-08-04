The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has cancelled two sailings today (Monday) as Storm Floris brings strong winds and rough seas to the island.
The cancelled services included this morning’s 7.15am Manannan sailing from Douglas to Liverpool and its return journey from Liverpool at 11am.
The fast craft Manannan is still scheduled to depart Douglas for Liverpool at 4pm this afternoon, but this remains subject to weather conditions.
The island is currently under a yellow weather warning for strong winds, with gusts of 50 to 60mph expected to continue until 6am tomorrow (Tuesday).
The Manxman is still operating but with possible delays due to the challenging conditions at sea.
This evening’s 7.45pm sailing from Douglas to Heysham is also at risk of cancellation.
The Steam Packet Company has said a final decision will be made no later than 5.30pm.
A spokesperson for the company advised passengers to check the latest sailing updates via the official website at steam-packet.com/sailing-status.