The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has placed eight of its Manxman sailings at risk of disruption or cancellation between today (Thursday) and Sunday.
While this morning’s Douglas to Heysham sailing departed as planned this morning, and the return crossing this afternoon is expected to go ahead, tonight’s crossing is now in doubt.
The ferry operator says staff are monitoring weather forecasts from today until Monday, February 24.
Tonight’s 7.15pm Douglas to Heysham crossing, and its overnight return, are at risk of cancellation due to the forecast adverse weather conditions.
A decision on these sailings will be made by the Master at 5.15pm today.
Tomorrow (Friday) could see more disruption, as the 8am Douglas to Heysham sailing and its return from the Lancashire Port, due to depart at 1.45pm, are both at risk of cancellation.
A decision on them will be made before 6am on Friday morning.
As it stands, Friday evening’s sailing is scheduled to take place as normal, and all of Saturday’s crossings remain unaffected at the time of writing.
However further disruption looks set to arrive on Sunday, as the 8am Douglas to Heysham sailing and its 1.45pm return are both at risk of cancellation.
Sunday evening’s crossing could also be axed, which was due to depart the island at 7.30pm, and its overnight return is also at risk.
A final call on them will be made before 5.30pm on Sunday.
These warnings also reminded passengers that they can amend their bookings free of charge through their online account, or alternatively you can contact their reservations team on 01624 661 661 or 08722 992 992.