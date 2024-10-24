And as part of the new schedules, customers hoping to book ferries to and from the island can now do so up to 18 months in advance.
The company says the move is a ‘significant change in policy’ for the Steam Packet.
Previously, passengers could only book passage on the firm’s ferries up to a year in advance.
The new advanced schedule has been published after the company reviewed feedback from its recent survey, which attracted over 3,000 responses from residents.
It also held talks with businesses and tourism bosses.
The Steam Packet also says it is planning to put on more sailings to Belfast, Northern Ireland in 2025 in response to ‘changing travel patterns.’
Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Director Brian Thomson said: ‘We are committed to improving our services, getting back to the high levels of reliability and punctuality we have been known for, and enhancing the customer experience to make sure we provide the best service we can.
‘We’ve listened to our passengers and worked hard to increase frequency, flexibility, and accessibility of our services.’
In a statement, the Steam Packet also confirmed that the Manxman had completed its first round of berthing trials at the new Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool.