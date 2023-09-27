The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has moved to end its industrial relations impasse related to live-on-board arrangements.
In a statement released by the Company, it says: 'The Company has agreed a generous package of measures in return for changes to working practices with one of the unions, but has so far been unable to reach an agreement with Nautilus.
'The negotiations seem to have reached an impasse. As a consequence, the Company has written to the union to set out the various options open to its members.'
These options that have been put forward have yet to be clarified by either the Steam Packet or Nautilus.
The statement continues: 'The purpose of the changes to working practices is to improve the reliability and resilience of services for the benefit of customers and the travelling public.
'The Company is keen to resolve the matter in an amicable way, as soon as possible, in order to maintain its focus on fully realising the step change in its services to customers recently facilitated by the introduction of its new flagship Manxman'.