The Steam Packet's Ben-my-Chree was forced to turn back to the Isle of Man after the vessel was reportedly unable to dock at Heysham.
Accounts from passengers posted online say they were stuck on the ship for over 10 hours during the 'round trip.
The Steam Packet had warned yesterday that rough sea conditions were making all attempts to sail difficult with a yellow weather warning in place.
Yesterday's crossing from the island to Liverpool was cancelled altogether while the Ben-my-Chree was drafted-in to attempt the sailing to Heysham instead of the Manxman.
The Ben-my-Chree departed from Douglas at 8.25pm - ten minutes later than scheduled.
Accounts posted online suggest the Ben-my-Chree was forced to abandon its plan to dock at Heysham during the sailing before turning back to the Isle of Man.
It is understood the vessel arrived back in Douglas during the early hours of the morning (Wednesday).
Accounts from passengers reportedly on board the vessel were full of praise for the Steam Packet crew.
One said that while the journey was 'ten hours of sheer torture', they praised the Ben's captain for his 'professionalism and patience' in navigating the ship during tumultuous weather.
The Steam Packet has been asked to comment.
All of today's (Wednesday's) Steam Packet sailing are due to go ahead as planned.