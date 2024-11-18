Isle of Man Steam Packet has warned of possible disruption to sailings due to adverse weather.
Wintery conditions are hitting the island this week with snow expected on higher ground while strong winds are also due to hit.
That means Monday’s evening sailing on the Manxman to Heysham at 7.45pm and the return journey at 2.15am are at risk.
The 7.45pm sailing to Heysham on Tuesday is also at risk along with the return journey at 2.15am.
The Steam Packet says: ‘Due to the forecast adverse weather this sailing is subject to possible disruption / cancellation. To give this sailing every opportunity to take place a final decision will be made by the Master by 5.30pm on Monday.
‘Passengers may amend their bookings free of charge through their online account, or alternatively you can contact our reservations team on 01624 661 661 or 08722 992 992.’
A final decision on Tuesday’s sailing will also be made at 5.30pm that day. The daytime sailings to and from Heysham are not currently affected.
Weather warning
Earlier today, the Met Office at Ronaldsway issued a yellow warning for snow and sleet on higher ground.
Those waking up on Monday will have noticed temperatures dropping sharply after a spell of mild weather with highs well into double figures.
But a cold front has arrived, and, with it, wintry showers are expected on some of the hills across the Isle of Man.
The yellow warning – which means ‘be aware’ of bad weather which could cause disruption and delays – is in place from 3pm today (Monday) until 4am on Tuesday.