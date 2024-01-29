The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has confirmed that 2023 saw the highest number of passengers and vehicles carried since the TT’s 100th anniversary in 2007.
In 2023, the year that saw the company's new flagship 'Manxman' introduced to service, 623,037 passengers were transported as well as 196,430 vehicles.
In comparison, in 2007, the company transported 632,942 passengers and 197,745 vehicles.
The numbers show growth over 2022’s figures which saw the company’s vessels carrying a total of 595,390 passengers and 192,928 vehicles.
A spokesperson for the company said: 'The statistics show continued growth in passenger figures post Covid-19 pandemic and reflect a positive trend for the company to build on going forward.'
Managing director of the Steam Packet, Brian Thomson, said: 'We are delighted to share the company's 2023 statistics.
'The high volume of passengers and vehicles carried is a testament to the ongoing commitment to improving services across the company.
'In 2023, we refurbished Manannan and brought Manxman into service. Looking ahead to 2024 we have further improvements currently underway on Manannan including an improved children’s play area, a larger retail space and other facilities to improve the passenger experience.
'We’re also looking forward to bringing the Isle of Man Government’s new Liverpool terminal online.
'As a company, we’re not resting on our laurels, and we’re determined to grow passenger numbers even further.'