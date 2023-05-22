As the Manxman continues its voyage home, details and photos of the vessel have been released.
As previously confirmed, Manxman features a range of facilities for passengers, including bar, café and retail areas, as well as a range of lounges with reservable seating.
Deck seven is the main public area, with the Cornaa Café at the forward end of the vessel.
The retail area is situated in the middle of the ship on deck 7, with a family area and dedicated children’s play area alongside.
Towards the stern of the vessel on the same deck are the bar and eatery.
Deck eight is where the lounges and cabins are located.
At the forward end of the deck, is the Niarbyl Lounge, which has panoramic views and large semi-reclining seats each feature full arm rests and charging ports for mobile devices. All seats in the Niarbyl Lounge can be reserved.
In the middle of the deck, is the Injebreck Exclusive Lounge, with 26 passengers per sailing able to reserve one of the fully-reclining pod seats.
There is ambient lighting which changes depending on the time of day, for example ‘stars’ will light the ceiling at night time. Children of 14 years and older are permitted to book into the Injebreck Exclusive Lounge when accompanied by an adult.
The Barrule Premium Lounge has a choice of club-style seating or semi-reclining seats facing out of floor-to-ceiling windows.
Children of eight years and older are permitted to book into the Barrule Premium Lounge when accompanied by an adult.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s Executive Club members will be able to make use of a mixture of sofas, armchairs and table seating, and a small number of fully reclining sleeping pods.
There are 40 cabins which range in facilities from four berth internal cabins to executive cabins which feature a double bed and walk out balconies.
There are four pet-friendly cabins on board Manxman, two pet lounges (deck 7) and two sets of purpose-built kennels with CCTV monitoring (deck 6).
The two pet lounges are located at the top of stairways linking to the car decks, kennels and a pet exercising area.
There are three wheelchair accessible lifts servicing each passenger deck, six accessible cabins and toilet facilities, and an adult changing/toilet area with hoist on deck seven.
The steam packet says that all public areas on the vessel are designed to be fully wheelchair accessible.
The Manxman is currently on the leg of the journey to Singapore.