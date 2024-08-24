Two planned Manxman sailing have been rescheduled due to the weather forecast.
Saturday’s sailing from Douglas to Heysham was expected to depart from the island at around 7.45pm.
But that departure time has now been pushed back to 10pm this evening.
The crossing will also take slightly longer - five hours instead of the three hours and 45 minutes - arriving at the Lancashire Port at 3am.
The return journey from the UK will also set off later at 5am - two hours and three quarters later than the original departure time of 2.15am.
Passengers on-board each sailing are being asked to check in no later than an hour before the journey’s new departure times.