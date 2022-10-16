Steam Packet sailings cancelled as yellow weather warning issued
A yellow weather warning has been issued for rain and high winds, with the government warning of localised flooding, tree damage and possible travel disruption.
The government said: ‘Short period of heavy rain at first tonight, between about 9pm and midnight.
‘Totals of 10-20 mm possible in places, with a small risk of a little localised flooding for a time.
‘Winds will increase tonight, reaching gale force or possibly severe gale force later in the night, continuing through tomorrow morning, before easing fairly quickly in the afternoon.
‘Gusts are likely of 50-55mph in many places, possibly 60mph in a few places (perhaps strongest over parts of the northern plain).
‘Whilst not unusual for autumn, some issues are expected (mainly travel disruption and tree damage). ‘If you are concerned about localised flooding at your property and are in need of some sandbags then there are some at Civil Defence HQ at Tromode. Please take only what you need.’
As a result of the high winds, the Steam Packet has cancelled this evening’s sailing to Heysham and the return trip from Lancashire in the early hours of tomorrow morning.
A further decision on Monday morning’s Ben-my-Chree sailing to Heysham will be made by 7pm.
