Steam Packet sailings face possible disruption on Monday
Saturday 5th November 2022 1:52 pm
The Steam Packet is warning of possible disruption to its Manannan sailings to Heysham on Monday, because of forecast bad weather.
A decision as to whether the 8.45am trip to Lancashire and the return journey at 2.15pm will go ahead will be made at 7am.
The fastcraft has been covering the Ben-my-Chree while it has been undergoing maintenance. The Ben is, however, scheduled to return to service on Monday evening with the 7.45pm sailing to Heysham.
