Steam Packet sailings are set to resume this evening after two journeys were cancelled today due to forecasted strong winds.
Tonight’s planned Manxman trip to Heysham as well as the vessel’s return journey during the early hours of Monday morning will go ahead as planned with slight changes to the sailing timetable.
The outbound journey from Douglas was due to depart at 7.30pm but will now leave half an hour later at 8pm.
The return journey was set to depart from Lancashire at 1.45am but will now set off at 2.15am instead.
Passengers set to travel on either of these sailings are being asked to check-in no later than 45 minutes before the amended sailing departure times.
The news comes after Sunday morning’s planned sailing from Douglas to Heysham, as well as this afternoon’s return journey, were cancelled due to forecasted bad weather.
A number of other sailings set to take place over the past few days have also been cancelled due to adverse conditions.